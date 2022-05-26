KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Commitment to a new local ambulance base among provisions for Carlow and Kilkenny in HSE’s capital plan published today
A commitment to provide a new ambulance base for Carlow is contained in the HSE’s capital plan published today.
Funding for the design stage is included in the document, it’s hoped this will advance the plans to move paramedics from a prefab at St Dympna’s to a permanent home at Kelvin Grove.
Details of the spend on several other local projects, most of them already underway, are included too – breakdown here: