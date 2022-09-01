FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport

Community in Carlow Wexford border area in mourning following death on a farm in Bunclody

The Heath and Safety Authority's been notified

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace01/09/2022
A community on the Carlow Wexford border’s in mourning following the death of a man yesterday.

The male who’s aged in his sixties died following a workplace incident on a farm in Bunclody which happened at about 9am.

Emergency services attended the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí say the Health and Safety Authority has been notified and an investigation’s been launched.

