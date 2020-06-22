Community of Kells in Kilkenny mourns Hughie Hutchinson after tragic accident

The community of Kells in Kilkenny are mourning the loss of a member of their community after a tragic accident.

Hughie Hutchinson from Kells died on Friday after an accident left him trapped under his combine harvester.

Jim Mulhall, Kilkenny Chairman of the IFA, says Hughie made a huge contribution to farming in Kilkenny:

“Hughie was a lovely man, one of life’s gentlemen, I know its an expression thats thrown around quite often, but it was particularly true in Hughies case”.

“He loved life, he loved his farming and he loved rugby and he was particularly involved in the IFA and was a great IFA ambassador and he was a great member over the years and he was county treasurer for four years and was on the national grain committee for eight years” he said.