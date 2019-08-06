Concern for horses due to Ragwort presence in Kilkenny field

Proper enforcement and accountability is needed from horse owners in Kilkenny where animals are at risk because of Ragwort.

The weed, which poses the most danger to young horses and ponies, is widespread this year because of humid weather.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness says there’s a lot of concern about a particular field in the Hebron area of the city.

His comments come after an animal welfare group highlighted how 35 horses in Kilkenny city are at risk because of the deadly weed.

Cllr McGuinness has been telling KCLR that the public are fed up of animal cruelty noting “We need proper enforcement and accountability for this, 35 horses in a field like that it’s just absolutely crazy, it needs to be checked we need to see if they’re microchipped, we need to see who the owners are, the owners need to be accountable for it”.

He adds “As far as I’m aware Kilkenny County Council has an input into that field, they need to check the field as well and hold the owners into accountability, we need proper enforcement & proper accountability”.