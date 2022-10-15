Concerns have been raised over the extent of Garda cover for the south of Carlow

Concerns have been raised over the level of Garda cover for the south of County Carlow.

The issue came up this week as elected members met for their monthly meeting, with Cllr Willie Quinn raising his concerns over policing levels in the south of the county. Cllr Quinn claims he’s been told that only four Gardaí are now available to cover the entire area from the station in Bagenalstown.

It’s set to come up at the next meeting of the Joint Policing Committee in November.

Speaking to KCLR, Cllr Willie Quinn said it’s vital that it’s addressed.

He said, “Bagenalstown municipal district has the largest rural area in Co. Carlow and it’s very very important we have people on the ground, especially coming into the winter. It’s very important to make sure people are safe. That’s very important.”