Concerns over plans to merge Kilkenny/Carlow Garda division with Waterford

A local Fianna Fail TD says he’s concerned over plans to overhaul the Garda organisation.

It’s understood the Divisional Policing Model would cut the number of divisions from 28 to 19, moving divisional headquarters into neighbouring divisions, with regions also reduced from six to four.

It’s suggested that the Kilkenny Carlow Division would join with Waterford while all three counties would then also be subsumed into the Eastern Region which covers most of Leinster.

Deputy John McGuinness says the potential impact locally is worrying if senior management in the Garda Division were to end up based in Waterford.

He told KCLR news ‘I would not like to see the changes favouring Waterford – I think Kilkenny is an ideal centre’.