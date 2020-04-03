Concerns raised about mental health of young people across Carlow and Kilkenny during Coronavirus

Concerns are being raised about the mental health of young people across Carlow Kilkenny during the coronavirus crisis.

Local politician Alan Hayes says that young people are taking the virus very seriously and adhering to government guidelines.

This comes despite earlier reports that teenagers were congregating in large groups.

Alan says this is a difficult time for young people, as many of their social outlets are now closed.

He said “It’s a real test of resilience, really its about adapting to adversity I think more than anything”.

“Young people have always had their things that they go to, their hurling training or soccer training or musical or whatever that may be and when that is taken from them and everything is stripped back it really makes us kind of look; ok everything is a lot different know, how are we going to cope and get through this”.