Concerns Raised in Dail about Funding Issues at St Patrick’s Centre

Thursday 27th June

The Taoiseach has now been briefed on the ongoing issues at St Patrick’s Centre in Kilkenny.

Fianna Fáil Deputy John McGuinness has raised his concerns with Leo Varadkar in the Dáil about the failure to properly fund the decongregation process at the Kells road facility.

One man in particular has been a patient in St Luke’s since November. Funding has not been released to allow him to live in the community setting he should be in.

Deputy McGuinness says its unfair on the staff and service users.

Speaking on KCLR Live earlier he says he is not prepared to let this matter rest.