Concerns regarding proposed wind farm raised by some residents of upland Kilkenny

Concerns are being raised by some on the outskirts of Kilkenny city who are opposed to turbines which are expected to be installed.

EDF Renewables is to lodge a planning application next year for its Freneystown Wind Farm on a proposed site west of Castlewarren village and northeast of Kilkenny city in a move, the company says, could power more than 35,000 homes.

EDF Renewables Ireland Statement

The company’s previously told KCLR News: “EDF Renewables Ireland is announcing plans to develop a c.50MW (megawatt) wind farm in County Kilkenny. The proposed Freneystown Wind Farm, which could power more than 35,000 homes*, will be located to the west of the village of Castlewarren, and northeast of Kilkenny city.

“The project team is currently gathering wind data and mapping the environmental constraints on site which will be used to create a preliminary wind turbine layout. Detailed environmental studies are being carried out at the site, including ecology, noise, landscape and visual assessments. The results of these studies, together with feedback gathered in consultation with local communities, will be used to determine the final wind farm layout and number of turbines.

“EDF Renewables Ireland intends to submit a planning application and an Environmental Impact Assessment Report in support of the project, which could consist of up to ten turbines, in late 2023.

“Subject to planning permission, the wind farm could be constructed and operational by 2028. A Community Benefit Fund commensurate with the size of the final project will be established to provide funding for local community initiatives and activities.

“EDF Renewables Ireland is committed to keeping local people informed about its projects and a number of public consultation events will take place as plans for Freneystown Wind Farm progress.

“Commenting on the announcement, Kevin Daly, Head of Development at EDF Renewables Ireland, said: “Consumers are rightly worried about the dramatic increase we are seeing in electricity costs as we move into the winter months, but the faster we build and connect wind farms to the electricity system the more we can stabilise supply and increase Ireland’s energy security.”

“Projects like Freneystown Wind Farm are hugely important in that regard but they also have a crucial role to play in decarbonising our energy supply and helping Ireland meet its target of delivering 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.”

“If the project receives planning permission and is constructed, the Community Benefit Fund will support a range of groups and activities in the local economy. EDF Renewables is committed to working closely with the local community and to updating it on a regular basis as the project progresses.”

Opposition

But, a number of those residing in the included areas of Clara, Johnswell and surrounds say that while they’re not against wind energy they do have an issue with where the up to ten, 180-metre high structures are understood to be going amid the 300+ homes across the proposed site.

Some have formed a group called Save Our Hills and they’re due to hold public meetings on the topic in January.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace joined local man Ray Brophy in his van to tour the area and meet others along the way to get their reaction for The Way It Is with Sue Nunn.

