KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Confirmation expected on sale of former Braun site in Carlow

Hopes are high for new employment locally

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 01/09/2021
Image REA Sothern

A prominent property in Carlow appears to have been sold.

It’s understood documents were due to be signed yesterday for the former Braun site which last year was rezoned from industrial to enterprise and employment.

There are hopes any new owners would bring with them a creation of jobs for the area.

Cllr Fergal Browne joined our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is to discuss the reports.

Listen back to that conversation in full here:

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 01/09/2021