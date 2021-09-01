Confirmation expected on sale of former Braun site in Carlow

A prominent property in Carlow appears to have been sold.

It’s understood documents were due to be signed yesterday for the former Braun site which last year was rezoned from industrial to enterprise and employment.

There are hopes any new owners would bring with them a creation of jobs for the area.

Cllr Fergal Browne joined our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is to discuss the reports.

