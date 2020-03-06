Confirmed case of Covid-19 at Trinity College a cause of concern for local students

Trinity College Dublin has confirmed one of the seven new cases of coronavirus was diagnosed at its campus.

A Kilkenny student told KCLR news this morning that she received an email confirming the case late last night.

The University has closed some areas as a precaution and says the HSE will trace anyone who’s been in contact with the affected person.

Eibhlín has described it as ‘like a waiting game really’.

Meanwhile 13 people across the country have now tested positive for Covid 19.

They include four males from the east who’d returned from northern Italy, and two females in the west who’d been in contact with another confirmed case.

Health authorities still don’t know how a male patient at Cork University Hospital contracted the virus.