Confirmed cases of Covid-19 increased in Carlow and Kilkenny this weekend

Carlow and Kilkenny have seen five new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend.

Three new positive test results in Carlow bring the county total to 171 now while the Kilkenny figure is up two to 348.

Nationally there were eight new cases confirmed by the Department of Health on Sunday and one new death.

Meanwhile the latest HSE figures for the hospitals show St Lukes’s is treating two patients currently for Covid-19.

There are two other suspected cases awaiting swab results at the local hospital.