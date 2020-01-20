Confusion as Carlow/Kilkenny election candidate’s posters appear in Wicklow

It seems some confusion has been caused by one of our local General Election candidates.

Residents of the rural Wicklow village of Ballyconnell have contacted KCLR News after posters and a large sign directing them to vote for Jennifer Murnane O’Connor appeared in their area.

The sign is asking the people of Ballyconnell to give the Carlow Fianna Fáil woman their number 1 vote.

However, she isn’t running in their constituency – two of her party colleagues are.

KCLR has contacted Senator Murnane O’Connor for comment on the matter and she says she will be looking into it.