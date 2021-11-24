Considerable disruption’s expected for those travelling from Carlow and Kilkenny towards Dublin today

If you are Dublin bound you can expect significant delays on the approach to the city this morning as a convoy of trucks makes its way into the city.

Several approach routes will be blocked by the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices who’ll travel to Leinster House.

Considerable disruption is expected as there are plans for those in the HGVs to park in and around Kildare Street.

The industry fears smaller operators will be put out of business if the Government doesn’t act.

Haulier Sean from Carlow says he understands the protest will cause huge disruption; “Look I seen a lot of comments on social media and stuff people were like ‘oh look we have medical appointments an’ all and I understand that and I’m very sorry for them but the way I look at it is if we don’t do this now there’ll be a lot more people out going for medical appointments due to mental health and stuff like that because they won’t have jobs or they won’t have food or they won’t be able provide for their families”.

The Irish Road Haulage Association has issued a statement to KCLR News saying they “Would like to make it clear that it has no affiliation or partnership with this group known as Irish Truckers & Haulage Association against fuel prices”.

Adding “This is a fringe group and had nothing to do with the Irish Road Haulage Association”.