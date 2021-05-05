Construction to start on new solar farm in South Kilkenny

Construction’s set to start on a new solar farm in South Kilkenny later this month.

It’s one of three projects being undertaken by EDF Renewables Ireland with two more in Wexford.

The four-mega-watt Curraghmartin Solar Farm is located in Carrigeen near Mooncoin.

The company says it will be among the first utility-scale solar farms to be built in Ireland and together all three will be able to power more than 6,000 homes.

We’ll have more on this on KCLR’s The Way It Is with Sue Nunn on Thursday between 4 & 6pm.