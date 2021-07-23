Contents of a dozen barrels found in River Nore in Kilkenny are unknown

A recovery operation is underway to remove around a dozen barrels discovered in the River Nore.

How long they’ve been at Lismaine Bridge near Conahy is unknown.

What they contain is not known either, but its understood they’re not empty.

A concerned local raised the alarm with the Environment section of Kilkenny county council and already Kilkenny Fire service have attempted to remove the barrels from the water without success.

Local Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick says its a big concern:

“I visited the scene myself there this morning and met with the Fire services and also with the Environment Section of Kilkenny County Council”

He said “There needs to be a full investigation. We don’t know how long these barrels are in the river. There’s also the question of getting them out”