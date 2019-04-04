Contract for design of Kilkenny’s skatepark goes out to tender

“Kilkenny’s young people have another outlet to look forward to” – so says one local councillor on news that the tender’s finally out for the county’s Skate Park.

It’ll be based between the River Breagagh & St Francis Bridge on the Abbey Quarter Site and it’s due to open late 2019 or early 2020 at the latest.

€200,000 is needed to fund it and Councillor Andrew McGuinness has been outlining where this is coming from:

“The funding is coming from two sources: the Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership and the Urban Regeneration Fund.

“It’s great news and it means Kilkenny’s young people will have another social outlet and sporting outlet to look forward to.

“As I said, many generations of young skateboarders in Kilkenny have passed through and did not have the opportunity to havfe this. But a lot of them deserve great credit for the work that they’ve put into campaigning for this.”