Flood Relief Scheme to be developed on the Carlow-Kilkenny Border

There’s been significant progress on plan to protect Graiguenamanagh and Tinnahinch on the Carlow/Kilkenny border from flooding.

Contracts have been signed with consultants Byrne Looby Partners to Advance and Implement a Flood Relief Scheme.

The town has long been affected by flooding events from both the Barrow and Duiske Rivers.

Kilkenny County Council is the lead authority on the project but is working in partnership with Carlow County Council and the OPW.

Speaking to KCLR, Kilkenny Cathaoirleach Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says it is fantastic for the community and he’s looking forward to seeing further progress.