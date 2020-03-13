KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Coronavirus – Immediate family only to be allowed into funerals for time being

The new government guideline have banned all gathering of more than a hundred people

Only immediate family members will be allowed to attend funerals for the forseeable future.

The new government guideline have banned all gathering of more than a hundred people so weddings could go ahead under the same restrictions.

Bishop of Ossory Dermot Farrell has told KCLR that church will have to find a way to enforce these new rules.

