Coronavirus – Immediate family only to be allowed into funerals for time being
The new government guideline have banned all gathering of more than a hundred people
Only immediate family members will be allowed to attend funerals for the forseeable future.
The new government guideline have banned all gathering of more than a hundred people so weddings could go ahead under the same restrictions.
Bishop of Ossory Dermot Farrell has told KCLR that church will have to find a way to enforce these new rules.