Last orders: Carlow & Kilkenny pubs and bars to close for 2 weeks from tonight to 29 March

There was a time when Irish bars would be closed for two days in a year. Then one day in a year. Now pubs, bars and hotel bars are set to close for two weeks from tonight until 29 March.

Health minister Simon Harris announced the details on Twitter on Sunday evening.

All pubs & bars in Ireland will close tonight until 29th March. Difficult day for staff & businesses but right thing to do. Huge sacrifice being made by many who work in this sector so please let this be a sign to all about how seriously we must take this #CoronaVirus #COVID19 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) March 15, 2020

The move follows voluntary closures in Kilkenny and Carlow on Saturday and Sunday with a number of bars and restaurants already resigned to closing for a two week period in line with schools, gyms and cultural institutions.