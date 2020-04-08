Coronavirus shutdown means more dog-poo on our roads and footpaths

The Coronavirus shutdown has left more dog-poo on our roads and footpaths.

Kilkenny County Council Engineer Frank Stafford says that extra large numbers of people are now walking dogs in public areas due to government restrictions.

He says this has led to an increase in dog fouling across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Frank is urging people to always clean up after their pets…

He said “We’ve acknowledged that the vast majority of dog owners are responsible, they clean up after their dogs, there is a minority that expect other to clean up after them”.

“I think most people would agree that its disgusting, dangerous to human health and completely anti social at any time, but particularly now that the country is trying to pull together to combat Covid-19, so id plead with the public to really, take responsibility for all types of waste, bag it and bin it”.