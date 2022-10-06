Cost of living crisis and living wage among topics at SIPTU Services Division Conference for members from Carlow, Kilkenny and elsewhere

The need for every worker in Ireland to be paid enough to survive on is one of the main topics at a national conference in Kilkenny.

The SIPTU Services Division event got underway yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon at the Newpark Hotel with 170 members from across the country attending, up to 30 of them are understood to be from the Carlow and Kilkenny area.

The event is entering its second day this (Thursday) morning and SIPTU organiser, Denis Hynes, who’s also a Kilkenny councillor, has been updating our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is.

Hear his conversation in full here: