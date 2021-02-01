KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Could 2021 be the year Kilkenny based Cartoon Saloon win an Oscar?
They've previously made the shortlist four times
Cartoon Saloon‘s another step closer to Oscar glory.
The multi-award-winning Kilkenny based animation studio has previously been nominated four times for the Academy Awards.
They’ve now made the longlist for this year’s event with WolfWalkers (watch trailer below) being deemed one of the 27 eligible productions for the Animated Feature Film category.
Now we wait to see if they get to the shortlist.