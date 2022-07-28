Could George Clooney finally get to visit his ancestral home in South Kilkenny this year?

Speculation that George Clooney could be making a return visit to Ireland this year is likely to prompt some excitement around South Kilkenny.

Covid halted the Hollywood heart-throbs plans to meet up with his cousins in recent years after it was discovered that his ancestral home is in Tullahought.

His great great great grandfather Nicholas Clooney was born there.

A visit in April 2019 saw the actor stay with his family in Ballyfin house near Abbeyleix but he didn’t get to visit Tullahought that time.

It’s understood a return visit had been planned for 2020 but the pandemic meant that never came about.

Today the Irish Examiner is reporting that the Clooney family is expected to visit ‘sooner rather than later’ this year.