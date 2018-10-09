Council Chief Executive says Carlow is delighted to welcome ‘the ploughing family’ in 2019

The Chief executive of Carlow county council says getting to host the Ploughing Championships is something they were very eager to do.

Kathleen Holohan impressed many in Tullamore with a rousing speech about all Carlow has to offer as the announcement was made on Sunday night that Ballintrane in Fenagh would be the 2019 venue.

Speaking to KCLR she says she was keen to get across just how welcome everyone will be made to feel in Carlow next year.