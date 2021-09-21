Council in Carlow declare mattress amnesty

Do you have an old mattress taking up room in the shed or the attic?

Carlow county council will take it off your hands this week for just a fiver.

The local authority has declared an amnesty and is allowing householders to bring along up to 5 mattresses that can be recycled at a cost of just €5 each until this Saturday.

Environmental Officer with the council Jannette O’Brien says they’ll accept any that are relatively clean and they can be dropped off at the Powerstown Civic Amenity.