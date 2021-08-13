Council staff in Kilkenny to embark on industrial action

30 staff at Kilkenny County Council are starting industrial action today in a row over pay.

The members of the SIPTU and Connect Unions in Water services claim they are not being paid for being on call out of hours like colleagues in other sections.

Today’s action will see them refuse to operate their recording systems and hand-held devices and they will switch off their phones when their shifts end.

A union representative has told KCLR News that the action could escalate if their issues are not dealt with.