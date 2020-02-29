Council still undecided over use of vacant land on Tullow Road

Carlow County Council is insisting it will wait for the result of an expert report before making any decisions about vacant land on the Tullow Road.

There was a proposal this week to to allow local soccer club Dolmen Celtic to take over the site with a caretaker agreement.

It’s hoped that a community centre will eventually be developed on the lands.

Carlow Town Mayor Andrea Dalton says they are going to wait until they have all the information in before they make any move.