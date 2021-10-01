Council to look at possible ways to alleviate traffic delays in Carlow town

Traffic signals and traffic light sequences are to be examined in Carlow town to see if anything can be done short term to alleviate delays at peak times.

It’s been a hot topic in Carlow this week with drivers reporting journeys taking longer than usual on several routes around the town.

The matter was raised as members of the municipal district met yesterday evening.

Councillor Fintan Phelan says he and his colleagues asked if anything can be done to help ease the situation:

“We’ve asked the area engineer to examine this, to examine if traffic light signals need to be changed or adjusted, if the timings need to be changed or adjusted, or if there’s any other works that the council could do in the immediate term to relieve some of the pressure”