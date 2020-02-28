Councillors call for special meeting to tackle rent arrears in Kilkenny

A special meeting’s been called to tackle the level or rent arrears owed to Kilkenny County Council.

Councillors at yesterday’s Strategy Policy Committee meeting questioned management over the outstanding figure – understood to be over 600-thousand euro before Christmas.

Fianna Fail Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick told KCLR news the meeting has to happen in the next few weeks so that members can get confirmation of the current figure, and examine a way to claw back the overdue rent owed by local authority tenants.

Mary Mulholland, who is the Council’s Director of Services for Housing says each individual case where rent is owed is different and there could be a massive knock-on effect if a zero-tolerance approach was taken.

She says she hopes the special meeting will examine all the issues in a calm and fair way.