KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Councillors hear of multimillion euro plan for Carlow town cultural quarter

Details were unveiled at yesterday's meeting of the Carlow Municipal District

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 29/01/2021
image google maps

Plans are underway to develop a multi-million euro ‘cultural quarter’ in Carlow town.

Yesterday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District heard about the proposed regeneration to the Presentation Buildings on Tullow Street.

The €10 million development would see a massive extension to the existing library there, linking it to the town’s museum and Cathedral.

Cllr Andrea Dalton says the project will be a great blend of the old and new.

Building work for the project will cost at least €7.7 million, plus VAT and fees with Cllr Dalton saying conservation work on the historical buildings will be the biggest expense.

The project will see the development of a changing room for disabled adults, the first of its kind in Carlow.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 29/01/2021