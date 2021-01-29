Councillors hear of multimillion euro plan for Carlow town cultural quarter

Plans are underway to develop a multi-million euro ‘cultural quarter’ in Carlow town.

Yesterday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District heard about the proposed regeneration to the Presentation Buildings on Tullow Street.

The €10 million development would see a massive extension to the existing library there, linking it to the town’s museum and Cathedral.

Cllr Andrea Dalton says the project will be a great blend of the old and new.

Building work for the project will cost at least €7.7 million, plus VAT and fees with Cllr Dalton saying conservation work on the historical buildings will be the biggest expense.

The project will see the development of a changing room for disabled adults, the first of its kind in Carlow.