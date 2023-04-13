Councillors in Callan Thomastown team with counterparts in New Ross with a focus on Rosbercon on the Kilkenny Wexford border

Two Kilkenny councillors will be working closely with counterparts in County Wexford to advance community issues in Rosbercon.

Deirdre Cullen and Micheal Doyle have been nominated by the Callan Thomastown Municipal District to join a Joint Working Group with representatives from New Ross.

Cllr Cullen’s been telling KCLR “Two nominees were put forward to join a joint working group with the municipal district of New Ross and of course the Callan Thomastown municipal district, so myself and Cllr Michael Doyle were nominated to join that working group and what we would expect to happen in the not too distant future is that we will all meet”.

And she’s been outlining a priority for the grouping; “We have an area that we share Rosbercon of course is on the edge of New Ross and it’s at the very tip, southern tip, of our municipal district of Callan Thomastown so the idea would be that we work together with representatives from both councils in terms of community projects and to assist residents in the area”.