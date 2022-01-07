Councillors in Kilkenny to discuss concerns over major new housing development

Concerns over a large new housing development near the Callan Road in Kilkenny will be discussed at a special meeting of Kilkenny County Council later.

Developers Cairn Homes have applied directly to An Bord Pleanála for permission to build 184 new homes.

Concerns over the plans for the site near College Avenue in the Breagagh Valley-Western Environs area prompted Kilkenny city Councillor John Coonan to call for the special meeting to discuss the local authority’s submission to the Bord.

Fianna Fail’s Cllr Coonan says the sheer scale of this proposed strategic development means it needs to be examined closely:

“While I welcome the need for this and other housing developments throughout the city and county, because of the size and scale of this application, and the response by all my fellow councillors aswell to the presentation from Mr Malone at the December meeting, I proposed that a special meeting would be held”