Councillors outline complaints about horses being left to roam free in Carlow town estates

Horses are being left to roam on greens in housing estates in Carlow where children are afraid to play.

That’s the experience of Carlow councillor Fintan Phelan who says the Council should be allowed to seize a horse automatically if it’s left in a public area.

The complaints about horses were made during a discussion on the Control of Horses Bye-Laws which were adopted at the Council’s monthly meeting.

Councillor John Pender said that while there were “genuine equine” people who need not fear, there was a small “cohort of people who have no regard for the laws”.

While Councillor Fintan Phelan said it’s an ongoing issue in some estates in Carlow town where children can’t go out to play as animals are being let roam free on green areas.