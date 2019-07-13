Councillors say noise pollution in Kilkenny City is a problem

“Loud music, stags, hens, general early afternoon drinking: not the type of image we want for Kilkenny” – so says one local councillor.

David Fitzgerald was speaking at yesterday’s meeting of the city municipal district where the issue of noise pollution was raised.

Mayor Martin Brett had raised the topic, calling for byelaws to be introduced to govern such nuisances.

However, the executive pointed out that when it comes to venues, it’s an issue for the planning or environmental departments and not the elected representatives.

Mayor Brett says toning things down makes good business sense, as planning laws could eventually come into the system and they would find themselves in hot water then.