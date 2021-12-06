KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Councillors to hold special meeting this afternoon on Kilkenny City and County Development Plan
The local authority has been told it has to set up a process to change its original plan
A ministerial direction issued in relation to the Kilkenny city and county development plan will be discussed later.
A special meeting of members of the county council takes place this afternoon in light of the view expressed by the Planning Minister that the plan goes against government policy on renewable energy.
The local authority has been told it has to set up a process to change the plan after it included measures that make it harder to build wind farms in certain areas.