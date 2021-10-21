Counter service to resume in bars and nightclubs with up to 1,500 allowed stand at gigs

Up to 1,500 people will be allowed to stand at indoor gig venues under new government guidelines.

The 11:30 closing time for pubs and restaurants has been scrapped and people can make multiple bookings.

Table service remains but people will be allowed to queue at the bar once social distancing is observed.

Nightclubs will be able to operate at full capacity and people can go to the bar to get a drink if they stay two metres apart.