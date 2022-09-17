Country music fans from Carlow and Kilkenny are getting ready for the final Garth Brooks concert at Croke Park

Carlow and Kilkenny country music fans will be among the 80,000 people expected to attend Garth Brooks’ final concert at Croke Park this evening.

The American country music star has so far performed four sold-out stadium shows, with tonight’s show widely expected to be his last.

Susie from Carlow is one of the locals who will be attending tonight’s show, and she told KCLR News that she is particularly excited to be attending his final Irish concert.

She says “We are so excited to be going to see Garth in Dublin tonight everyone says he puts on an amazing show and the videos look unreal I think tonight will be extra electric because it’s his last show and I’ll feel like a nice little piece of history being there for that”