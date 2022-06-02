County Carlow Chamber among winners at national awards while Kilkenny Chamber was pipped to the post

Carlow is among the winners at the Chambers Ireland awards this evening.

The local Chamber is being honoured for Best Marketing Campaign.

It’s for Carlow Elves – their Shop & Support Local Online and Offline campaign which ran here on KCLR and in other local media.

Carlow Chamber was shortlisted in two other categories this year – Most innovative project and Event of the Year which Kilkenny Chamber was also nominated for (more here).

Galway Chamber has won the Chamber of the Year award for 2022 – full list of victors:

Chamber of the Year – Galway Chamber

Best Marketing Campaign – County Carlow Chamber

Event of the Year – Westport Chamber

Local Authority – Athlone Chamber

Most Innovative Project – Cork Chamber

Most Successful Policy Campaign – Shannon Chamber

Best Membership Initiative – Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber

Partnership for Business – Drogheda & District Chamber

Supporting Enterprise and Social Enterprise – Galway Chamber

Engagement with the Sustainable Development – County Kildare Chamber