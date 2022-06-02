County Carlow Chamber among winners at national awards while Kilkenny Chamber was pipped to the post
Galway secured the overall title
Carlow is among the winners at the Chambers Ireland awards this evening.
The local Chamber is being honoured for Best Marketing Campaign.
It’s for Carlow Elves – their Shop & Support Local Online and Offline campaign which ran here on KCLR and in other local media.
Carlow Chamber was shortlisted in two other categories this year – Most innovative project and Event of the Year which Kilkenny Chamber was also nominated for (more here).
Galway Chamber has won the Chamber of the Year award for 2022 – full list of victors:
Chamber of the Year – Galway Chamber
Best Marketing Campaign – County Carlow Chamber
Event of the Year – Westport Chamber
Local Authority – Athlone Chamber
Most Innovative Project – Cork Chamber
Most Successful Policy Campaign – Shannon Chamber
Best Membership Initiative – Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber
Partnership for Business – Drogheda & District Chamber
Supporting Enterprise and Social Enterprise – Galway Chamber
Engagement with the Sustainable Development – County Kildare Chamber