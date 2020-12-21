County Carlow festival gears up for online warm-up to their 2021 event proper

Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas has announced a season of online talks for the culturally curious.

The Winter Series begins on January 7th with a live conversation between Stephen Fry and Colm Tóibín.

Creative and executive producer of the festival Hugo Jellet explained how this online event came about, telling KCLR “We sat down and decided we needed to do something that would take place in January, February and March, those months that we’re still going to be living with Covid, and may well still be in lockdown, and something that’s going to reflect the calibre of the festival proper that we hope is going to take place in June, so it’s like sort of a warm-up but a warm-up of a really wonderful standard, we spent the last couple of months going out and asking speakers that we may not usually be able to get to come to Carlow and come to Ireland and we’ve assembled eight talks”.

He outlined the participants, saying “The first one takes place on January the 7th and that’s a conversation between Stephen Fry and Colm Tóibín and then from then on every fortnight we are putting another one out so then there’s Ruby Wax and Alastair Campbell talking about mental health and then after that, there’s a talk between David Puttnam, a film producer, and Carol Cadwalladr who’s the amazing journalist who unearthed the Cambridge Analytica, at the end, we have a talk between Carl Bernstein who’s the Watergate journalist and our own Fintan O’Toole about the shattering state of the political scene in America”.

For more click here