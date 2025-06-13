A local homeowner had a nasty surprise when they found two men rifling through their belongings.

It happened at 3:45 on Monday afternoon in Cappagh, Ballon and gardaí are appealing for anybody who noticed suspicious activity then or in the days beforehand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garda Lisa Mullins says her colleagues in Tullow are investigating – she told KCLR News; “The injured party was upstairs in the house at the time and they heard voices downstairs, there was two people downstairs and when they went downstairs the two persons were in the kitchen rifling through items in the house”.

She adds; “The injured party identified them as young males wearing snoods covering their faces and they also were wearing gloves at the time, when they saw the injured party they fled and left the scene in a car”.