KCLR NewsNews & Sport
County Carlow performer aims to spread positivity with new song
'Only If You Knew' is out today on all music platforms
A County Carlow performer’s using his talents in a bid to help others through the current Pandemic.
Patsy Murphy from Tullow’s better known as PM Beatz.
Today he releases track ‘Only If You Knew’ which is the first song from upcoming EP ‘Aspects’.
It’ll be available on all music platforms.
He says “It talks about how to have a positive mindset during a Pandemic and describes how to stay focused during any obstacle you face”
For more click here