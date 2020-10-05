County Carlow town in “utter shock” following the discovery of a body

“The whole town is in utter shock in relation to this” so says a Bagenalstown councillor following the discovery of a woman’s body in the River Barrow there yesterday.

Gardai were called to Fenniscourt Weir at about 4:30 yesterday afternoon.

They discovered the body of a woman in her late forties – she was declared dead at the scene & her remains removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place.

Cllr Andy Gladney says “People will be feeling very sad and I suppose their condolences to the family as well, my condolences totally to the family or people she leaves behind and everybody in Bagenalstown would be in shock and everybody in Bagenalstown would send their condolences to the family as well, look it the whole town is in utter shock in relation to this”.