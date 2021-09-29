County councils in Carlow, Kilkenny and rest of country issued circular about critical need for purpose-built student accommodation

Every local authority in the country has been issued with a circular about student accommodation.

It follows a protest outside the Dáil last week which involved students from around the country demonstrating over the lack of available properties for them to rent.

The circular was issued on Friday night to the Chief Executives of all local authorities and pointed to the critical need for purpose-built student accommodation to be available to meet the needs of students in third-level education.

Representatives from two government departments will meet universities over the coming days to discuss the issue.