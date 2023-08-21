County Kilkenny landowner warning farmers and householders to be extra vigilant after unexplained presence of at least four men on property in early hours of this morning

A county Kilkenny landowner’s warning farmers and householders to be extra vigilant following a frightening incident in the early hours of this morning.

At least four men were seen walking onto property at Gaulstown between Tullaroan and Freshford, their flash lights picked up on CCTV.

The group could also be seen passing across the property a second time just after 4am.

Nothing appears to have been taken but there are concerns that they might return with no explanation for their presence either time.

Gardaí have been notified and it’s understood they’re due to visit the scene.