County Kilkenny nursing home appeals for help as Covid19 takes hold

The Emergency Disaster Team’s to meet at 11 o’clock this morning to discuss the situation at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home.

As we heard yesterday, 31 of the 42 residents there have Covid19, a number of staff too (more on that here).

Those at the facility have already appealed to the Defence Forces for help.

Today, they’re calling on the public for practical assistance, for example, they have nobody to do their laundry so require new, clean sheets for their beds.

If you can help