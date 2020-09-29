KCLR NewsNews & Sport
County Kilkenny singer in line for Irish Singles Charts this weekend
Big things are predicted for the Graignamanagh man
Kilkenny star Robert Grace could make an appearance in the Irish charts this weekend.
The singer from Graignamanagh is a regular on KCLR and last Friday he performed current track ‘Fake Fine’ on The Late Late Show.
The Official Irish Charts is predicting big things for what it calls “one of 2020’s biggest homegrown breakout stars” and has made this announcement on Twitter:
Read more here