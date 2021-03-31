County Kilkenny town set to benefit from funding to turn Bridge Street one-way permanently

A local businesswoman says the making permanent of a one-way system on Callan’s Bridge Street will transform the area.

Almost €1,700,000 has been allocated to Active Travel projects in the Kilkenny town, the bulk of that has been earmarked to turn the temporary traffic flow from the crossroads towards the schools into a long-term provision to promote cycling and walking.

Etaoin Holahan from Fennelly’s on Bridge Street says that so far the measures have already made it much safer along the stretch.

She and Cllr Joe Lyons, who runs an outlet on nearby West Street, both spoke to our Sue Nunn on Last evening’s The Way It Is – listen to that conversation here: