Court appearance due for motorist who tested positive for drugs in Kilkenny city

A drug-driver is facing court after being caught in Kilkenny city.

The Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped a motorist on a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoint on Tuesday night.

The roadside oral fluid test found cannabis in their system.

Gardaí say court proceedings will follow and they’re reminding that you should never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant.

It’s an area they’ll continue to focus on as Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe’s been telling KCLR News – see here