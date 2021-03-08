Court proceedings expected after two motorists in Kilkenny failed oral fluid tests for cannabis

Gardaí are reminding you to never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant.

It’s after Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit conducting checkpoints arrested two drivers on Saturday after they failed oral fluid tests for cannabis.

Both motorists, one in the city and one in Freshford, also had small amounts of cannabis for their personal use seized.

Blood samples will be forwarded to Medical Bureau of Road Safety and court proceedings are expected to follow.